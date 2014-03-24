Best of Saint John Music Poll Now Open!

It’s time for the seventh annual Best of Saint John Music Poll!

From now until April 30 you will be able to vote in up to 14 categories (you must fill out at least eight for the ballot to count). Once the poll closes, we will tabulate the votes and announce the nominees in each category. The winners will be announced this spring at our annual awards show, taking place at the Sanctuary Theatre May 10.

A couple of things to keep in mind when filling out your ballot:

1) Your votes should reflect what happened locally in 2013 (see poll for details). Bottom line – if your favorite artist didn’t do too much in 2013, please consider voting for someone else.

2) You must vote in eight categories for your vote to count. Your vote will not count if:

– You vote in one category and fill the rest of the categories with nonsense.

– You vote for the same band or artist in every category. For example, if I see a band name the in best record store, best fan, or best radio station category, you didn’t properly fill out the ballot. If you don’t have an answer, do a little research. You might discover some new music. And, it never hurts to share the love a little.

– You vote in less than eight categories.

– You do not click on the confirmation link that will be emailed to you when you click the submit button

3) NO BALLOT STUFFING – one vote per person, not email address!

4) Remember, this poll and event is about having a little fun, and celebrating our wonderful music community.

You can find the poll at http://www.giraffecycle.com/survey. Please spread the word, and share the love!

(Special thanks to the folks at Picaroons Traditional Ales, Pulp and Paper Design, Giraffecycle, Local 107.3FM, and BBQ Records for their continued support.)

Click here for a look at the first five years of the awards.