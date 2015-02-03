David R. Elliott releases a bit of Sunshine

You can’t take the fog city out of the boy. Taking a Chance on Love is the new David R. Elliott single from his forthcoming album Sunshine.

The Halifax-based, Saint John born singer/songwriter’s new single is a 50s dance throwback in his usual under-produced and under-appreciated grunge style. Fellow lo-fi Saint John ex-pat Adam Mowery contributes vocals and bass.

The B side sobers us up with Every Moment . The line, “There are worse things than being alone,” is shouted over anguished riffs, reminiscent of early ought’s indie rock unsuitable for a campus coffeehouse. I love it.





David hopes to release Sunshine in June with heavy touring Canada wide.





03/20/2015 – Peppers Pub, Saint John, NB w/ Sun K, Josh Bravener

03/21/2015 – Red Herring, St. Andrews, NB

06/04/2015 – Gus’ Pub, Halifax, NS

06/05/2015 – Taco Pica, Saint John, NB

06/06/2015 – The Capital Complex, Fredericton, NB

06/08/2015 – Plan B Lounge, Moncton, NB

06/09/2015 – TBA, Quebec City, QC

06/11/2015 – TBA, Montreal, QC



