DIEMONDS at Pub Down Under July 19th

I hate to tout a hard rock band simply because they have a female front woman, but frankly it’s what caused me to give Diemonds a second look. Equally tempting is to write Diemonds off as a throwback to a late 80s arena rock vibe. There might be a bit of cheese and sleeze offered up by Toronto’s Diemonds, but that’s part of the fun.

The band has opened for Slash, Sebastian Bach, and KISS, yet they’re gracing your favourite bar-in-a-parking-garage, the PUB DOWN UNDER. While having clear influences from bands like Skid Row and Guns & Roses, a certain horror show element keeps things interesting.

Diemonds is singer Priya Panda, C.C. Diemond on guitar, Daniel Dekay on lead guitar, Adam Zlotnik on bass, and Aiden Tranquada on drums. Their second full-length album “Never Wanna Die” arrives August 14th.

DIEMONDS performs Sunday July 19th at 9 PM at the Pub Down Under, with support from Pictou’s PUNK ROCK RENEGADES and Saint John’s HUMANS AMONG US .

Cover 10$.

Check out the delightfully weird video for GET THE F&$K OUTTA HERE from 2012’s “The Bad Pack”