For the loners and the lovers

Southern NB is jumping for lovers and loners alike this weekend.





UNLUCKY IN LOVE: Free All-Ages Show

Hard Times magazine and the Teen Resource Center want you to forget about the commercial crapfest that is Valentine’s Day and get onto the dance floor with Reagan’s Rayguns and Learning. This is a DRY event, so you can drown your sorrows in noise only.

Friday February 13th

7PM

Teen Resource Center

28 Richmond St





HEART EXHIBIT: Three Day Open Studio

In honor of St. Valentine, the Prince William Street studio collective opens its doors and hearts from February 13th-15th. Featuring new work by Pamela Marie and Don Higgins, 5% of all sales will go to the buyer’s choice of CARMA (Cat Rescue Maritimes), or the Saint John Animal Rescue League

Hours:

Friday February 13th 5-8 PM

Saturday February 14th 11:30 AM – 7 PM

Sunday February 15th 12 PM – 4:30 PM

All works 5×7 framed and 125$







SWEETEST LITTLE THING: 16th Annual Fundraiser

Sweetest Little Thing is THE most important annual fundraising event for The Owens Art Gallery and Struts Gallery & Faucet Media Arts Centre. The funds raised go directly to programming at both galleries. Presented annually on Valentine’s Day, Sackville’s beloved event combines a contemporary art auction with a fun cake walk. The event is a seasonal highlight for the community, featuring artists, friends and supporters from across the country and beyond.

Absentee Maximum Bids will be accepted until 5 pm AST, 14 February, 2015. See http://www.sweetestlittlething.ca/home/

Saturday, Feb 14th

7:30 PM

Owens Art Gallery

61 York St., Sackville

Tickets $5

Available at Owens, Struts, and Thunder & Lightning, or at the door