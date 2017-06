Sarah Jones’ PORT CITIES features new cityscapes of Saint John and Halifax, showing Friday, May 1st, from 12-7 and Saturday, May 2nd, from 10-4.

This is Sarah’s fourth exhibition of new work this year, including ON THE GRID at Capitol Theatre Gallery in Moncton over March and April, AS SEEN IN TORONTO at Jones Gallery in Saint John from March 27th to 29th, and PORT at Argyle Fine Art in Halifax from March 14th to April 4th.