I’m just going to leave this bafflingly long list of acts participating in the upcoming Shifty Bits Circus Inf4no here for you to pore over. The event takes place July 23rd through the 26th, at the Capital Complex in Fredericton. Tickets are $30 available through the internets here.
WTCHES
Weirdo Click
Force Fields
Technical Kidman
Whoop – SZO
Keith Hallett & the World’s Fair
Little You Little Me
Boyhood
The Waking Night
Motherhood
Vulva Culture
Captain III
Union Suit
Hard Charger
David in the Dark
Mike Trask & the Precious Memories
Sam Salmon & the Grand Manan Bandits
Sentimentals
Walrus
Towanda
Nuages
Mauno
Tortue
Shorty Tubbs
Kill Chicago
Young Satan in Love
Best Fiends
David R. Elliott & the Pull
The Hypochondriacs
Construction & Destruction