SHIVERING SONGS Turns Five

I am not a fan of winter. I hate the frigid temperatures and the limited daylight has a drastic effect on my mood. Since I was a winter baby, I figure I ought to make the most of these dark times. The Shivering Songs Festival turns five this year; I turn 30.

The 5th annual Shivering Songs festival takes place January 22nd to 25th. Since its inception in 2010, folk-pop group Olympic Symphonium and friends have curated this song writing-focused festival to celebrate both east coast artists and those known worldwide. Headliners play in the beautifully tranquil Wilmot United Church, as well as a late night show or two in the Boyce’s Farmer’s Market and the Capital Complex. Early evening shows are held this year in Charlotte Street Arts Centre and Wislers Room (this Lebanese girl mourns the loss of the Cedar Tree Café more than ever). The songwriters and storytellers session on Saturday afternoon is again held this year at the Wilmot. In the past, this songwriters’ circle has featured David Adams Richards, Dave Bidini, Jian Ghomeshi, and Grant Lawrence.

This year’s festival features Buck 65, Owen Pallett, Sean Michaels, Bry Webb, Amelia Curran, Andy Shauf, the Skydiggers, Alan Jeffries, Zeus, Keith Hallett, Greg MacPherson, Peter Broderick, Gabrielle Papillon, Owen Steel, Henry Adam Svec, Zachary Lucky, Rachel Ries, Nuages, Glory Glory, Backyard Devils, Sam Salmon, Walrus, Highs, and Sentimentals.

Limited tickets are still available for all shows except Saturday’s the Skydiggers and Owen Steel. The weekend events are not the only way to participate: Tonight the festival kickoff features the Olympic Symphonium, Motion 2, & Peter Broderick at the Charlotte Streets Art Center at 7PM. The post-show is Newfoundland’s darling Hey Rosetta on January 29th (this show has SOLD OUT… and I lost out).

While you’re at it, check out the zine fair on Saturday morning below the Wilmot sanctuary. Our good friends Hard Times in the Maritimes will be there with beautifully illustrated issues about the gritty side of life in Southern NB. Pay a visit to the Boyce’s Farmers Market for brunch and see how it looks before Buck 65 rolls in. Most importantly: bundle up.

Will I see you there?

