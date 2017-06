Giraffecycle.com was a group of friends and music lovers from New Brunswick, Canada. Beginning in 1999 as a web and print zine, we’ve seen quite an evolution over the years as our little music community changed. We’re happy you were along for the ride.

At this time, we regret families and careers have put our lives in different directions and this site is no longer active. We’ll leave it as a monument for the time being <3