THIRD SHIFT Public Art Project – Call for proposals

Saint John, NB – Call for Proposals for Temporary Installations and Performance Deadline: Monday, June 1st, 2015

The passionate folks at Third Space Gallery are excited to announce that the artist run centre will be facilitating Saint John’s very first night time exhibition of public contemporary art projects. This special evening and all supporting activities and endeavours presented by the centre will be known as Third Shift. Third Shift will occupy a small section of the Trinity Royal historic district between 7p.m. and midnight on August 21st, 2015.

Third Shift aims to inspire Saint John residents to reimagine their city, reclaim vacant and under-utilized areas and engage with the Trinity Royal historic district of the uptown area. Artists will be considering the physical presence of the area’s architecture to develop and exhibit their projects, making this experience unique to our the city.

Echoing Third Space’s mandate, Third Shift will highlight the work of emerging and established artists who cross disciplines and boundaries in their examinations of contemporary culture. We are encouraging artists to propose projects that employ the use of sound, light, sculpture, and performance.

All Third Shift activities are free and open to the public

_________________________________________________________



Guidelines for Third Shift project proposals

_________________________________________________________

Everyone is encouraged to submit a proposal.

Project proposals will be reviewed and selected by a committee of Third Space Gallery members.

Projects primarily of a commercial nature will not be accepted.

Projects must be temporary or ephemeral in nature.

Projects that are developed specifically for Third Shift will be given priority. Please click here for more information about the streets and areas designated for Third Shift projects.

Artists are encouraged to specify the preferred location for their projects. Given the mysterious nature of the area for artists who are from out of town, Third Space Gallery is happy to work with selected artists to find appropriate spaces for their projects.

Third Space Gallery will be paying selected artists an honorarium fee in accordance to the 2015 CARFAC fee schedule. The fee will be paid in 50% increments before and after the completion of the project.

Third Space Gallery cannot provide financial assistance for project materials or equipment, but if you tell advise us the Committee of any specific needs, they will help facilitate your project to the best of our their ability.

All projects must be prepared for inclement weather.

Third Space Gallery will not be covering damage to art or installations. Participating artists will be required to sign a waiver to this effect.

If accepted, projects must be installed and exhibited in a safe manner and abide by all relevant by-laws, laws and safety standards. Adherence to matters of public safety will be assessed and evaluated by the Third Shift committee in consultation with City of Saint John.

Third Space Gallery will not be covering costs of shipping project materials, artists’ travel or accommodations.

_________________________________________________________

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

_________________________________________________________

Please send your project proposals by e-mail to thirdspacesubmissions@gmail.com. Please identify your application with the subject line: THIRDSHIFT2015

Submissions should include:

A clear and concise description of project, including

•Technical requirements

•Plan for installation

•Preferred location (general or specific)

•Possible safety concerns

(maximum 700 words)

MAXIMUM 10 images (JPEG, 300 dpi)

Numbered image list, including title, medium, dimensions, year (where applicable)

If including digital video and/or audio files (less than 5MG each) please include a weblink

Artist CV (maximum 3 pages)

Artist statement (maximum 250 words)

If you have any questions about Third Shift and/or Third Shift Residency please contact Third Space Gallery’s programming chair, Emily Saab at tiersespace@gmail.com

DEADLINE is Monday, June 1st, 2015



About the area

The location of Third Shift will be within the Trinity Royal Heritage Conservation Area, a historic district in Saint John, New Brunswick. The City of Saint John adopted its first Preservation By-law in 1982 and designated 20 blocks of the uptown, recognized as Trinity Royal. The Trinity Royal Heritage Conservation Area consists of a collection of commercial and residential, Italianate, and Second Empire, buildings that were built between 1877 and 1881, after two-thirds of the City was destroyed by the fire. The Great Saint John Fire was catastrophic and these masonry buildings serves as a reminder of that fire and the strong will of the residents of Saint John to rebuild the city as well or better than the city that was lost.

Artists are invited to incorporate Saint John’s cultural landscape and the built history of the site in the artwork submissions.

Focusing on the cross section of Cantebury St., and Granan Ln., Click here to explore the area.