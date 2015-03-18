Toronto’s Sun K tour debut album Northern Lies

Toronto’s Sun K will be making their way through the Maritimes over the next week and more importantly playing at a show at Pepper’s on Friday March 20th. Sun K recently released their debut album Northern Lies on Maple Music which was produced by former Sum 41 bass player Jason McCaslin (Cone). The band features Frederictonian Aaron Bravener and former Whale Skin member JuHang Sin.

Although the band is only two years young they have made incredible strides and are currently ripping it up on their cross Canada tour. With a mix of Neil Young, a hint of Cuff the Duke, lead singer Kristian Montano’s raspy rock voice will definitely have you hooked.

You can check out their track Let it Grow courtesy of Southern Souls above and make sure to check them out in Saint John at Pepper’s Pub this Saturday March 20th along with Fredericton’s David R Elliott.

http://www.sunkofficial.com/

https://www.facebook.com/sunkofficial